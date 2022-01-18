An elderly man was beaten, robbed at gunpoint, and tied up inside his Holden home Monday, and the family is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the masked intruder.
Lloyd “Sonny” Hutchinson, 87, was robbed of cash and other valuables when an armed suspect forcibly entered his home in the 33,000 stretch of LA Hwy. 441 around 7:30 p.m. Monday, family members say.
The suspect struck Hutchinson multiple times with a pistol — including multiple times on the head — before taking all that was inside a safe and leaving in Hutchinson’s car.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation, and Hutchinson’s family is offering a $15,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the robber’s arrest.
“This person is bad news, and he needs to be off the streets,” said Hutchinson’s son Sammy.
According to Sammy, his father was on his front porch collecting firewood for his wood heater when a masked intruder approached from behind and stuck a gun to his head. The two then got in a scuffle before the man knocked Hutchinson down and struck him on the head with his firearm. He then tied Hutchinson’s hands and demanded he lead him to his safe, Sammy said.
“He stuck the gun to my daddy’s head and said, ‘If you don’t open the safe, I’ll blow your brains out,” Sammy said his father told him.
The intruder made Hutchinson sit on the ground as he took cash and other valuables. He then left the house with Hutchinson still tied up and drove away in Hutchinson’s car.
Though his cell phone was also stolen, Hutchinson was able to reach his landline to call Sammy and his wife, who live nearby. When Sammy pulled up, he found his bloodied father at the door. LPSO deputies arrived shortly after and began their investigation.
“He was beaten up real bad,” Sammy said of his father. “He had swollen eyes and blood was all over his face and shirt.”
Despite his injuries, Sammy said it doesn’t appear his father suffered any long-term damage. After deputies arrived at the crime scene, Hutchinson was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Sammy said his father is still in shock from the incident and has gotten dizzy multiple times over the last day, but he’s been able to stand up a few times on his own.
Sammy said his father is also thankful the situation didn’t go as he had feared.
“Daddy told me he thought the guy was going to kill him,” Sammy said. “He said he was sure once the guy got the money, he was going to kill him.”
Sheriff Jason Ard released a statement regarding the incident and said detectives are searching for a 2005 Ford Taurus that is “greenish/brown” in color.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
