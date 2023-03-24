Normally the quiet time of the year, much will be decided during the upcoming March 25 election, which is highlighted by a parish-wide sales tax proposal to fund school employee salary and benefit increases.
Voters will go to their normal polling locations between the hours of 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. to cast their ballot. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
When you go to the polls to cast your vote, be sure to bring one of the following:
-- a driver's license
-- a Louisiana Special ID
-- LA Wallet digital driver's license
-- a United States military identification card that contains your name and picture or
-- some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.
Those without a driver's license, Louisiana Special ID, a U.S. military identification card or some other generally recognized picture ID may still cast a vote by signature on a voter affidavit.
This weekend’s ballot features a parish-wide sales tax for the local school system that has stirred strong feelings on both sides of the debate. The proposal is asking voters if they support a one-cent sales tax to fund Livingston Parish public school employee salaries and benefits.
If approved, the tax is expected to generate around $24 million a year. Officials said that would enable the district to give all 3,700 Livingston Parish Public Schools employees at least a 10-percent raise, with a baseline annual increase of $2,500.
If passed, the sales tax would be on the books for 20 years before having to go back to voters for a potential renewal. Grocery, prescription, and fuel sales in the parish would be exempt from the tax, according to officials.
The extra funds, supporters said, would enable the district to better retain quality teachers, recruit new ones, and boost overall morale. But the proposal has drawn its share of critics, with many arguing the school system should look within its existing budget before proposing a tax. Others have said the parish is already heavily taxed.
In addition to the school system’s sales tax proposal, this month’s ballot will feature local issues: a Livingston Parish Council race and a sales tax in Killian.
In Livingston Parish Council District 5, candidates Adam Cutrer and Erin Sandefur will vie for the council seat that covers the southern portion of Denham Springs. The winner of the March election will represent District 5 through 2023.
In the town of Killian, residents will vote on whether to levy a one-percent sales tax. According to a sample ballot, the 15-year tax would be levied on transactions related to “tangible personal property… and on sales of services in the town.”
According to a sample ballot, dollars collected from the tax would be split four ways: 25 percent would go toward public safety and disaster management, 25 percent to infrastructure (roads and drainage), 10 percent to beautification, and the remaining 40 percent to the town’s general fund.
The tax is expected to generate $37,000 a year for the town.
