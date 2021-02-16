Electric companies are making a dent in repairing outages for Livingston Parish customers who lost power during Monday’s winter storm event, but thousands remain powerless as of Tuesday evening.
As of 5 p.m., more than 13,000 DEMCO and Entergy customers are still without power, down from a peak of roughly 22,000 outages on Monday.
After reporting more than 12,700 outages in Livingston Parish yesterday, DEMCO crews have sliced that number down to around 5,500 in less than 24 hours.
DEMCO officials said the company saw a peak of over 39,000 members’ homes without power in its seven-parish region on Monday and have thus far restored power to more than 27,000 meters.
But the company said the remaining 11,000 meters “will be part of a days-long restoration plan.” DEMCO crews and contractors are working on repairs while continuing to assess new damage and outages.
“Damage is extensive and weather conditions continue to strain poles and wires,” read a statement Tuesday evening. “These conditions are predicted to continue, and have the potential to cause additional outages.”
At Entergy, officials were reporting around 66,700 outages as of 5 p.m. That includes 7,600 in Livingston Parish, down from nearly 9,000 on Monday.
Entergy continues to urge customers to conserve energy use to avoid the type of rolling blackouts that have already begun in southwest Louisiana. In a press release Tuesday afternoon, the company said it has a team of 2,300 assessing damage and restoring power where it is safe to do so.
“Extremely cold temperatures continue to impact all of Louisiana today leading to increased power demand. We are asking customers to continue to conserve energy,” said John Hawkins, Entergy’s vice president of distribution operations in Louisiana, in a statement.
“Our crews are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Please keep your distance from downed power lines and know that we’re working to provide you with latest information so that you can plan accordingly.”
Forecasters expect Wednesday to bring warmer temperatures with highs in the 50s, but colder weather is projected to return on Thursday and Friday with lows in the 20s as more precipitation moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service.
