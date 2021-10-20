Authorities arrested 11 people and seized drugs and weapons after a multi-agency narcotics investigation, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office’s narcotics agents recently received information about “illegal narcotics being distributed” from a residence in the 7,000 stretch of Magnolia Beach Road.
Ard said the agents teamed with Louisiana probation and parole agents along with LPSO deputies to conduct an investigation, which “resulted in multiple arrests & the seizure of illegal substances.”
During their search, authorities found the following: heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, hypodermic syringe, alprazolam, gabapentin, tramadol, and guns.
“Thank you to our alert citizens for choosing to work with us & for reporting suspicious activity,” Ard said.
As a result of the investigation, the following were booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various charges: Zachary Lopez, 30; Stephen Marshall, 27; Jada Brewer, 32; Cary Bilodeau, 31; Dennis Lorenz, 52; Candice Degelos, 42; Laird Tuggle, 36; Emily Levron, 26; Mathias Nissen, 38; Robyn Badeaux, 32; and Bryan Dilley, 38.
To report suspicious activity, Ard urged people to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
