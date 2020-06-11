Livingston Parish confirmed 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total just shy of 500, but didn’t report any new COVID-19 related deaths for the eighth straight day in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
There have now been a confirmed 495 COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish, and the local death toll remains at 31. The parish has reported only five new deaths in the last 24 days, with the last being reported on June 3.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 460 tests from the state lab, the same output for three straight days, and 7,429 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 283 overnight.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 44,472 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 442 from the previous day off of 9,553 new tests. That equates to a 4-percent rate of positivity, better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
However, Thursday marked the third straight day the state reported at least 400 new COVID-19 cases.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted 469,673 COVID-19 tests, either through the state lab (26,111) or commercial labs (443,562).
The Department of Health has confirmed 33,904 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, more than 2,100 additional recoveries from last week’s figures. Recovery figures are updated every Monday.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,874 fatalities on Thursday, a jump of 19 from the previous day’s figures. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly on Thursday after dropping for two straight days. The state is now reporting 553 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of four overnight.
Ventilator usage also showed a slight increase for the second straight day, jumping by five to 77 statewide. Ventilator usage has increased by 10 over the last 48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.