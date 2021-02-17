Entergy is again asking customers to limit energy use Wednesday night as the electric company faces nearly an “all-time” high level of demand as frigid temperatures persist across the state.
The request comes from Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Entergy’s regional utility coordinator, in an attempt to avoid forced outages that prevent “more extensive, prolonged power outages that could severely affect the reliability of the power grid.”
MISO initiated “rolling blackouts” across Louisiana on Tuesday.
“We encourage you to continue to closely monitor your energy usage to help reduce the likelihood of future load shedding events,” Entergy said via social media. “Extreme cold weather conditions create high demand for electricity. We are asking customers to help reduce the strain on the electric system by practicing safe energy conservation efforts.”
The demand for electricity has reached unprecedented levels due to a record-breaking winter storm that has lingered in Louisiana over the last several days.
Entergy is asking customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage, especially 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and to take the following steps:
-- Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly.
-- Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air to help with your comfort.
-- Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.
-- Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.
-- Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.
-- Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.
The request for electric use reduction does not apply to elderly customers or those with special health concerns, Entergy said in its statement.
As of 4:45 p.m., Entergy was reporting more than 47,000 outages, including roughly 2,900 in Livingston Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.