Entergy’s Louisiana is continuing to request that customers conserve energy use as the state braces for another sub-freezing night.
The electric company’s restoration team of more than 4,000 is continuing to restore power to Louisiana communities after winter storms brought record-low temperatures and damaging freezing rain and ice this week.
“Our communities have been incredibly resilient during these severe weather events,” said John Hawkins, Entergy’s vice president of distribution operations for Louisiana, in a statement. “As we continue into day three of restoration work in one region and day one in another, I assure our customers that our team is giving it our all to restore power as quickly, and above all, as safely as possible.
“We know it’s tough to ask for patience when temperatures are this low, but we have boots on the ground and a storm team of more than 4,000 strong working to bring power back to our communities.”
This week, Louisiana was hit by a rare winter storm that knocked out power for at one point more than 200,000 households, including roughly 130,000 Entergy customers. The hardest hit areas were Greater Baton Rouge and the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain.
In a statement, Entergy said the majority of south Louisiana customers who lost power Monday or Tuesday and can safely accept service will be restored by Thursday night, while those who lost power Wednesday may not be restored until Friday.
However, things could be slowed with south Louisiana being placed under a Hard Freeze Warning from 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday. Additionally, trees or limbs can give way days after a storm has passed, damaging electric equipment and causing new power outages.
Entergy is reminding customers that as service is restored, there will be “a growing demand for more electricity.” Crews will continue using their cold weather restoration processes to manage instantaneous demand.
Customers without power are instructed to turn off or unplug electric heat systems and appliances and turn them back on gradually after power is restored. This will help avoid damaging the electric system through instantaneous demand.
With low-temperatures forecast for the state through the weekend and electricity in high demand, Entergy is again asking that “all who are able to do so to please continue to conserve energy.”
To conserve energy use, customers can take the following steps:
-- Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly.
-- Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air to help with your comfort.
-- Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.
-- Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.
-- Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.
-- Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.
The request for electric use reduction does not apply to elderly customers or those with special health concerns, Entergy said in its statement.
As of 8:50 p.m., Entergy was reporting just under 35,900 outages, including 274 in Livingston Parish.
