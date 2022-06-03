Citing the rising costs for natural gas and severe weather events that have hit the region in recent years, Entergy announced Friday that customers will soon see a rise in their monthly bills.
Bills for an average household will go up by about $25 per month, beginning in June. There are 1.1 million Entergy customers in Louisiana.
The message signed by Yovanka Daniel, vice president of customer service for Entergy Louisiana, pointed to two reasons for the rate increases: a fuel adjustment to offset rising natural gas costs and a fee to help cover repairs from hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida in 2020 and 2021 and Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
“It is important to note that Entergy does not profit off either natural gas price increases collected through the fuel adjustment or storm recovery costs,” Daniel said. “We will continue to do everything we can to assist those who are burdened by these increases along with the LPSC and our community partners.”
In the message, Entergy stated that a typical customer consuming 1,000 kWh would net roughly a $25 increase in June thanks to the increased costs of natural gas. But Entergy is deferring $10 of that increase from June bills for future recovery, “leaving approximately $15 increase on June bills,” Daniel said.
In his message, Daniel noted that the natural gas prices in April 2022 were more than double those in April 2021 and three times higher than April 2020.
“We will continue to work with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to spread out natural gas costs over several months, rather than placing them all on one bill,” Daniel said.
The other portion of the bill increase will come from restoration costs, which were extensive following a slew of storms that have ravaged the state in the last two years. Entergy said that a typical customer “can expect to see a roughly $9-10 increase on their bills beginning in June” related to repairs following severe storms in 2020 and 2021.
Noting the “widespread” damages that, in some instances, “required an entire rebuild of our electrical infrastructure” following the destructive storms, Entergy said the price hike — approved earlier this year by Public Service Commission — will be spread over a 15-year span.
The charges for hurricanes Katrina and Rita rolled off customer bills in 2018 and the charges for Gustav and Ike, which started in 2010, will expire later this summer, Entergy said.
“We know these are difficult times; that’s why we wanted to give notice before these costs are seen on bills,” Daniel said.
