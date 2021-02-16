Entergy initiated periodic power outages for customers in its four-state service area as the company faces an overload on the power grid due to the rare freezing temperatures that are impacting the region this week.
In a statement, Entergy said that Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), its regional utility coordinator, requested forced outages in order to avoid “more extensive, prolonged power outages that could severely affect the reliability of the power grid.”
The directive includes all of MISO’s south region, spanning from Arkansas to Texas to the Gulf South. Entergy has more than one million customers in Louisiana.
The demand for electricity has reached an all-time high due to record-breaking cold temperatures over the last several days. Additionally, the weather conditions have forced off generation resources across the system.
The implementation of this load shed across the Entergy region was to ensure an adequate reserve margin, the company said, adding that the rolling blackouts will help ensure Entergy is better positioned to manage through additional extreme weather this week.
“Broadening the geographic area in which outages will occur, allows us to better manage the way in which we shed load.” said Willie Wilson, vice president in operations and system storm incident commander for Entergy.
“We know this is an inconvenience and we apologize. The loss of generation in the entire region, combined with a high level of demand for electricity has caused a strain on the system.”
Around 10 p.m., Entergy announced that mandatory rolling outages that began at 7 p.m. had ended and that it had returned the system to normal operations.
"We continue to face challenges related to the cold temperatures, so please be mindful of your electricity usage to help prevent the need for any additional forced outages," read a statement from Entergy. "We’re not out of the woods yet, so please continue to conserve energy."
Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement late Tuesday night regarding the rolling blackouts, saying he spoke with Entergy Louisiana’s CEO as the company and others across the state and region began rolling outages.
Edwards said the companies “assured me this was done as a last resort” and that the rolling outages “will be done only when necessary, and the aim will always be to minimize the impact to any individual customer or household.”
“This is happening tonight across multiple states in the South,” Edwards said in a statement. “Because of extremely cold temperatures over the last several days, the demand for electricity has reached an all-time high.”
Edwards said he spoke with President Joe Biden on Tuesday regarding the ongoing challenges Louisiana faces from this week’s winter storm event.
“We are not the only state where extreme winter weather has taxed electrical and generation systems, and it is our hope that this issue will be resolved quickly and with minimal impact to our people,” Edwards said.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Entergy was reporting roughly 38,000 outages, including just under 2,600 in Livingston Parish.
