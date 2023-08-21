Customers who may find themselves behind trying to keep up their electrical bill will be given some time to catch up before a disconnect.
Entergy Louisiana announced Monday, Aug. 21 that the company would be suspending disconnect services for the duration of Gov. John Bel Edwards' 'State of Emergency,' which he declared due to the extreme heat ravaging much of the state.
The 'State of Emergency' runs through Sept. 9 at this time.
“This summer, the National Weather Service has issued a record number of excessive heat warnings for Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “The Louisiana Department of Health reports that the state has already exceeded the average number of annual heat-related emergency room visits.
"Additionally, drought conditions and a significant drop in the Mississippi River’s water level have added stress on water supplies and agriculture. This declaration will allow the state to mobilize resources and aid those most affected. Please continue to take precautions when you are outside and check on neighbors who might need assistance.”
The governor issued the 'State of Emergency' on Aug. 14, just one week ago.
The company will continue to work closely with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to monitor updates from the National Weather Service to determine if an additional suspension period is necessary, beyond Sept. 9; and at a minimum, will continue suspending disconnects during National Weather Service excessive heat advisories.
For customers struggling to pay their bill, Entergy Louisiana offers a number of payment options, such as level billing, auto-pay and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage. For more information, visit myentergy.com/s/programs or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.
