Winter Storm Uri caught many southern states by surprise, but none worse than Louisiana and Texas.
With temperatures remaining below freezing for nearly four days, and expected to return to a 'hard freeze level' Thursday night and Friday night, much of the central southern states' power grid was unprepared for such extremes.
As of Thursday roughly 3,600 DEMCO and Entergy customers in Livingston Parish remain without power three days after a significant ice storm slammed into the state.
At the height of the storm, Livingston Parish had nearly 22,000 outages.
Entergy provides an outline for how they work on the power grid to restore service during an ice or snow storm, which differs from the work done during or after a major thunderstorm or hurricane - the kind of storm to which south Louisiana is accustomed.
"Entergy uses a methodical and calculated process in bringing customers back online after an outage in very cold weather, regardless of whether the initial cause of the outage was specifically weather-related," according to their website.
Entergy describes winter weather, especially with many households and businesses moving to electric heaters, as a 'peak load' season which requires careful processes.
The reasons are listed below, courtesy of Entergy:
- Rather than simply energizing an entire power line all at once, Entergy must bring customers back online one section at a time to avoid damage to their system and make the situation worse.
- The reason for the different process involves how much power is being used. During temperature extremes, hot or cold, customers tend to use a lot of electricity, either keeping the heat on or air conditioning or other devices running. Electric heaters in particular will often run continuously and not power off and on, creating too much constant power demand.
- Homes that have both electric heat and air conditioning along with other electrical appliances use more power than a comparable one using just air conditioning (like in the summer). And when power is disrupted during winter, many customers leave their heating systems and appliances turned on, creating too much energy demand all at once when Entergy tries to restore power.
- When an outage occurs, restoring all the customers on a given feeder (power conductor line) has the potential to create large, instantaneous power demands. And that power demand could be higher than the built-in protective devices on a line can handle, meaning equipment could trip offline or cause more damage.
- Entergy has devices in place that are designed to protect the system during times of normal, day-to-day operations and power demand and most weather and other contingencies. But during weather extremes, Entergy must change their processes to make sure they protect the system and also do the right thing by customers. That means restoring power in a way that best ensures safety and reliability for customers as well as Entergy employees.
During extreme cold weather conditions, these specific restoration challenges are experienced not just by Entergy, but throughout the industry and the country.
These responses differ from storm season power restoration. In most cases, once the most dangerous parts of a storm have passed and it is safe to work, Entergy begins scouting assessments to determine the best course of action.
Right after the storm passes, Entergy personnel must assess damage to electric equipment and facilities to determine corrective actions. Finding out how hard the system was hit must be carried out quickly and accurately after the storm is gone. Damage assessment scouts are prepared in advance, and immediately after impact, they are dispatched to begin the assessment.
Backbone feeders, those with major trunk lines that support large electrical loads to customers, get particular attention. They must be restored to service as soon as possible. This initial assessment helps develop an estimate of crews required, resources needed and the time estimated to complete restoration.
Following this, scouts are assigned to work directly with storm teams in the field to help provide the detailed assessment and support needed to facilitate the restoration. Depending on the severity of the damage, full assessment can take up to three days.
When crews build their restoration plans, they start at the source. If power can't make it from the generating plant to your local substation, it can't be delivered to your neighborhood or your street.
The Entergy system is as follows:
FIRST, power plants, the primary sources of power production, are restored.
THEN, large transmission lines are repaired and restored. These high-voltage lines, which are often strung on high steel towers, deliver power to cities, towns, and major industrial facilities.
NEXT, substations are brought online. Local substations must be functioning in order for energy to reach the power lines on your street.
Once power is flowing back into an area via these larger systems, restorations occur in this order:
- Emergency services, life support facilities and communications networks (police, hospital, fire stations, media, industry) are restored.
- Lines serving large blocks of customers are restored next.
- Lines serving neighborhoods follow because multiple customers are involved.
- Individual services are then restored because fewer customers are involved, and, in the case of scattered outages, it often takes more time and effort to get power back on.
