A portion of Walker will experience a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, Oct. 27, so utility workers can safely upgrade facilities and improve electrical service, according to Entergy Louisiana.
The outage is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., and it will affect “all residents in the Ball Park area,” Entergy Louisiana said in a statement. The outage will include Entergy customers from Ball Park Road, Joann Street, Joseph Street, Michelle Street, Paul Drive, and Kelley Street.
The outage will be rescheduled if there is inclement weather, Entergy said.
Below is the entire statement from Entergy Louisiana regarding Wednesday’s scheduled power outage:
“Entergy Louisiana has scheduled an outage in the Walker area to upgrade facilities and safely perform reliability work to improve electrical service. The outage is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., and will affect all residents in the Ball Park area. This will include customers from Ball Park Rd., Joann St., Joseph St., Michelle St., Paul Dr., and Kelley St. The outage will be rescheduled if there is inclement weather. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. We value and thank you for being an Entergy customer.”
