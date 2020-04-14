Reports of a loud 'boom' were given by many residents and business owners within a small radius of the corner of Julia and Lamm Streets in Denham Springs.
The sound was followed by temporary power loss for many in the city, but power was quickly restored by Entergy through backup means as crews and first responders rushed to the substation site.
What they found was a fire.
However, according to first responders, the fire was small and handled quickly. Entergy crews went to work trying to figure out what happened and how to fix the problem.
According to Entergy, no long term energy grid effects are expected at this time.
