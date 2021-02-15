Entergy is asking its Louisiana customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage — especially between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. — in an effort to avoid rolling blackouts.
The request comes as temperatures in south Louisiana are expected to dip to the low 20s Monday night following a rare winter storm that continues to affect the entire region.
“The unusual request is due to the demand for electricity potentially exceeding available generation because of extremely cold temperatures and forced generation outages,” Entergy said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Entergy officials said they are making this appeal as requested by its reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). Entergy Texas is already conducting periodic power outages for its customers in southeast Texas, as directed by MISO, Entergy said.
Customers are being urged to lower thermostats between 65 and 68 degrees and to use fans to distribute heat efficiently. They’re also being encouraged to to delay use of laundry and dishwashers, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity.
“By reducing electricity use, you can help us avoid periodic or extended power outages while we work to respond to this unusual situation and bring the electric system back to a normal operational state,” Entergy said.
In a press briefing Monday evening, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the reason companies are asking people to conserve power is because of the “unprecedented levels of demand being placed on the electrical grid system.”
“If the power generation is unable to keep up with demand, then rolling blackouts may occur,” Edwards said. “Right now, we don’t have any blackouts planned for Louisiana but if we want to make sure that they don’t happen, we need people to conserve power.”
As of 6:30 p.m., more than 82,000 Entergy customers are without power, including around 11,000 in Livingston Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.