Erin Sandefur announces run for District 5 parish council seat

Erin Sandefur, who was recently appointed to the parish council to replace former District 5 Councilman R.C. "Bubba" Harris, will be seeking election by the voters to the District 5 council seat in a special election on Saturday, March 25.
Sandefur, a former small business owner and stay-at-home mom, has long been committed to helping improve Livingston Parish. She served on the Library Board of Control prior to her appointment to the Parish Council and has been an active member of the community for many years.
She first became politically involved after seeing the effects of Common Core, leading her to fight against its implementation at the state capitol. She has since fought against the COVID-19 lockdowns and business closures as well as consistently advocating for drainage and road improvements and stronger development ordinances at the parish council.
She fought alongside other residents against developments that exceeded the infrastructure capacity of the area long before she was appointed by the council to fill Mr. Harris’ seat upon his resignation.
Sandefur’s campaign is focused on key issues that are currently impacting District 5, such as:
-- Responsible, smart growth. Growth and development cannot continue to proceed at a faster pace than the development of the infrastructure needed to support it.
-- Improve our drainage by increasing our efforts to work with state and local partners to accomplish major drainage projects and improve communication between the residents and the drainage districts to identify and repair local drainage issues.
-- Improve our infrastructure by making sure that we use every available dollar of the road overlay program where it is needed most. Implement impact fees on developments so that the infrastructure needed to support them is paid for up front by the developments.
-- Preserve our wetlands and natural ecosystems that protect us from flooding and serve as a benefit and attraction for our parish.
-- Stop playing second fiddle to EBR. Livingston Parish is its own vibrant community. Our leaders need to better capitalize on our resources, to make our mark and forge new industry.
Sandefur has hit the ground running in her short time on the parish council, having made headlines in February when she passed zoning maps for District 5 for the first time in history. These zoning maps will provide much-needed limitations on the rapid and unplanned growth that has been occurring in District 5.
Sandefur has been a loud proponent for smart growth and for securing infrastructure and proper drainage plans before approving large neighborhoods. She has been tirelessly fighting in her few months on the council to clean out our canals and ditches and updating the District 5 road overlay priority list.
She has been married to Jamey Sandefur, a marine contractor, for 23 years and the couple have three children, Grace, Brooke and Jimbo.
You can read more about Erin Sandefur and her campaign at her website, www.ErinSandefur.com.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for Erin Sandefur.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.