Erin Sandefur emerged victorious in a two-person race during Saturday’s election and will represent District 5 on the Livingston Parish Council for the rest of the year.
Facing challenger Adam Cutrer, Sandefur picked up two-thirds of the nearly 2,800 votes that were cast — a turnout of 27 percent for the district of around 10,000 voters.
Sandefur received approximately 1,864 votes, while Cutrer received 927, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State.
The special election resulted from the resignation of Bubba Harris, a long-time public official who stepped down from the District 5 seat last November due to health issues. Harris appointed Sandefur to replace him until the special election.
A former business owner who ran a popular children’s clothing label before becoming a stay-at-home mother, Sandefur entered the public spotlight last year as one of numerous residents who spoke against a wave of massive developments coming to the parish — including two in her district.
She is a former member of the Library Board of Control who gained attention for proposing the board look into books that may contain sexually explicit material, particularly those in the library's children's sections.
Sandefur has said her focus is on fixing drainage issues, preserving wetlands and waterways, and improving infrastructure. As a councilwoman, she recently got the District 5 zoning map approved.
Her challenger was Cutrer, a licensed FAA Air Traffic Controller and the owner of multiple local businesses. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Cutrer said he intended to focus on improving drainage, the economy, and infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.