A longtime businessman and community leader in Denham Springs, who had a hand in the city’s growth over the last half-century, has passed away.

Cecil Earle Benton died peacefully a little after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, at his home at LaPlantation Retirement Community, his family confirmed.

He was 97.

The owner of Benton Bros. Antiques in downtown Denham Springs, Benton was a former city alderman, a charter member of the Kiwanis Club, a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs, a former member of the Denham Springs Chamber of Commerce, and a U.S. military veteran.

He was also an avid singer and Sunday school teacher whose life “was devoted to his family and service to his church and community,” his obituary read.

Emily “Cissy” Benton Grantham, Benton’s daughter, made the announcement of her father’s passing on her Facebook page Tuesday night, with hundreds responding to the news.

“Daddy passed away peacefully tonight,” Cissy wrote. “He is now with my Mom and his family waiting for him.”

Commonly referred to as “Earle,” Benton was “as Denham Springs as they come,” having spent the majority of his life in the area.

Born in July of 1923 as the fourth of six children, Benton lived on family property passed through the generations. Growing up, the brothers showed a talent for singing and formed the Benton Brothers Quartet when Earle was around 9 years old.

In the four-part harmony, he was the alto, and they sang regularly at “The Hub Cafe” and at churches, schools and community activities, he told The News in 2013.

“At times we’d be working in the field and we’d start singing in parts,” Benton said.

Cissy said family gatherings often turned into singing sessions, with someone playing the piano or organ as the rest grabbed a Broadman Hymnal book.

“Someone would call out a number… and we would turn to that page and sing perfect four-part harmony,” she recalled. “Then we’d all clap for each other. It was always so much fun. We’d laugh and then we’d sing another. I thought all families did that.”

Benton was valedictorian of the Denham Springs High School Class of 1940 — they graduated in March “so we could help pick the strawberries and string beans,” he said in 2013 — and then enrolled at Southeastern Louisiana College in Hammond. He’d ultimately obtain a degree in 1946 with a major in mathematics and minor in social science.

World War II interrupted Benton’s college studies, and he eventually followed in the footsteps of his three older brothers by enlisting in the Army Air Corp, the predecessor of the Air Force. After completing advanced aviation training, he was promoted to second lieutenant and served as navigator on a B-29.

Three days before Benton was set to enter the war, the United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, and his orders were delayed. He ultimately avoided having to go overseas once Japan surrendered on Aug. 15 after the second atomic bomb was dropped.

“He liked to say, ‘They heard I was coming, so they stopped the war,’” Cissy recalled with a laugh. “That was one of his favorite stories.”

Though Benton was spared from the war, one of his brothers, Carey, didn’t survive it.

“So he’s having a joyous reunion with his brother he hasn’t seen since 1943,” Cissy said. “That’s a wonderful thing to think about.”

After his service, Benton returned home, finished his studies at Southeastern, and in the summer of 1946 married his college sweetheart, Henrietta “Nook” Bencaz. He eventually joined his father and brother in the family business, Benton Bros. Furniture at the time, before later becoming the manager and then owner.

Benton took an active role in civic life when he ran to be on the first Board of Aldermen when Denham Springs officially became a city in 1957. He’d eventually serve two four-year terms, from 1958-66.

Benton also helped organize the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club in 1954, even serving as president in 1958. In 2004, Livingston Parish New reporter Mike Dowty wrote that Benton was at the club’s first meeting at the old Brown Hotel and had logged around 20 hours singing a patriotic song and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance over the years.

An avid lover of the arts, Benton got involved with the Denham Springs Boys Choir under Regina Walker and helped the organization secure an invitation to the Kiwanis International Convention held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during the summer of 1963.

He also served as president of the Denham Springs Chamber of Commerce in 1955 and later formed an informal club with community business leaders, pastors, and friends who met every weekday at 9 a.m. at a local bank “for coffee, friendship, and to solve the world’s problems one day at a time,” his obituary said.

“Everybody in town knew him,” Cissy said. “He was a quiet man, but he had a wonderful demeanor and loved and respected all people. He was just a joy to be around because he was a gracious giving person and a mentoring person as well.”

Despite all his duties, Cissy said her father “was a good daddy, too” who never missed her performing with the high school band or any of her dance recitals. She said he was constantly filming birthday parties and family gatherings “with an old 8 millimeter camera.”

“Just a wonderful daddy and a good provider,” she said. “We certainly were not wealthy, but we had wonderful parents who taught us about faith and family.”

Benton was still regularly teaching Sunday school and attending Kiwanis Club meetings until the Great Flood of 2016, when “he lost everything,” Cissy said. He home took in six feet of water, washing away a lifetime of memories.

Though “he never lost his wits,” Cissy said her father’s health started rapidly declining in recent weeks. She said she visited him everyday “to read scripture and sing his favorite hymns” that he had sung to her for years.

“He wasn’t participating with his voice, but I do believe he listened and he was probably singing with his heart,” Cissy said.

Visitation for Benton will be held at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. Benton’s funeral will take place on the 20th anniversary of his wife’s passing, Cissy said.