An excessive heat warning is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, for much ofSunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat warning, which also covers southern Mississippi, will be in effect until at least 8 p.m.
“Its 10AM and we really don't have to say it, but its hot,” NWS-New Orleans tweed early Sunday. “Many areas remain under an Excessive Heat Warning thru 8PM this evening. Quick look at observations show some locations with heat [indexes] >108F, even New Orleans Int Airport is already at 110F at 10AM!”
(1/2) Its 10AM and we really don't have to say it, but its hot 🥵 many areas remain under an Excessive Heat Warning thru 8PM this evening. Quick look at observations show some locations with heat indices >108F, even New Orleans Int Airport is already at 110F at 10AM! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/1veESDo1ZZ— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 12, 2020
Forecasters are predicting “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values greater than 112 degrees expected.” Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.