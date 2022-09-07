A woman arrested during a drug bust in Livingston Parish has been identified as the executive secretary for the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, multiple media outlets have reported.
Bridgette Hull, 37, was one of two people arrested following a drug bust and subsequent car chase in the Albany area Tuesday afternoon. Hull faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs (fentanyl and meth), possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
In a statement, Ard said the Attorney General’s Office reached out to his office around 3 p.m. Tuesday asking for aid in an arrest near a fast food restaurant. Hull and the other suspect, identified as Steven McCarthy, were “in the middle of a drug transaction” before deputies arrived on scene, Ard said.
McCarthy then fled westbound on Interstate-12 before crashing into another vehicle, sending that vehicle’s driver to the hospital with “minor injuries” and causing a miles-long traffic delay.
McCarthy was eventually taken into custody with no injuries. Hull, who Ard called “an acquaintance of McCarthy’s,” was also arrested.
McCarthy was also booked on several drug and weapons charges, as well as aggravated flight and negligent injuring related to the chase.
The State Board of Private Security Examiners has not publicly commented on Hull’s arrest but intends to discuss her employment status during a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to an online agenda.
