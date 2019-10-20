The temperatures are going to drop again.
According to a National Weather Service (NWS) report Sunday afternoon, a cold front will move through southeastern Louisiana beginning in the morning and becoming increasingly worse as the day moves forward.
Heavy rains as well as wind are expected, including isolated tornadoes.
While temperatures bounced back into the high-80s after a band of rain passed through last week, this cold front will hold temperatures down according to the NWS.
High's in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s are expected through Thursday. Rain Friday will drop the temperature next weekend into the 60s for highs, and 40s for lows.
