This weekend, people are invited to explore nature.
After having to cancel last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “Explore Nature” event is returning this weekend, with people of all ages invited to visit North Park in Denham Springs on Saturday, May 8.
The family-friendly educational event is slated to run from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., and it is free to the public. It will be held along the walking path at North Park, and there will be plenty for visitors to learn and see.
First held in 2019, the outdoor event will feature various nature and garden groups that will provide information “promoting the joy of activities centered around nature.” Groups from inside and outside Livingston Parish will be on hand discussing what their organization does, all within close range of the park’s thriving Purple Martin colony.
Live Oak High School’s Environmental Club will showcase their art talents by providing free face painting and other kid-friendly activities. There will also be a scavenger hunt for children, beginning at the Livingston Parish Library’s Bookmobile.
Highlighting the event is the park’s Purple Martin colony. Because May is the peak nesting time, the native birds will be on full display for all to see. Krista Adams, a certified Master Naturalist and founder of the Purple Martin Conservation Initiative who is organizing the event, will be available to share information and helpful tips of being a successful Purple Martin landlord.
Others will be there, as well.
Audubon Louisiana, state office of the National Audubon Society, will share information on bird banding and its importance in studying and identifying individual birds. Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge will also present information on birds, and the group will display some of its bird photography.
Two local groups — Denham Springs Garden Club and Livingston Parish Master Gardener — will be provide free bird seed, share gardening information, and give tips on creating the ultimate backyard wildlife habitat.
Visitors will also get to see an “observation hive” in action, courtesy of Capital Area Beekeepers Association. The group will also have several types of honey available for tasting.
Joining the event for the first time this year will be Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary, one of two wildlife care facilities in the metropolitan Baton Rouge area. Representatives from the facility will bring Harriet the Harris’s Hawk, Archie the Screech Owl, and other resident birds.
Additionally, the Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts (L.A.R.E.) will join and live reptiles and amphibians on display.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will also attend and share the importance of bats in Louisiana and the world through displays, games and prizes.
Student artwork will be on display from Live Oak High School and local elementary schools.
Tractor Supply will have volunteers on hand to make sure everyone stays hydrated by providing bottled water during the event.
