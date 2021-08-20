Multiple local law enforcement agencies will increase patrols throughout Livingston Parish over the next two weeks as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
Grant monies, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for the officers involved.
Motorists are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana Traffic regulations.
Specifics will not be released in advance.
“The patrols are in an effort to protect our citizens from those who choose to drink and drive,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
The ”Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs Aug. 20 - Sept. 6, puts extra law enforcement officers on the road to look for impaired drivers. Those who are caught will be arrested, said Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.
“Since 2015, most of the people killed in crashes during the Labor Day holiday were in a wreck that involved a driver who had been drinking,” Freeman said in a statement. “It’s simple math. Fewer impaired drivers on the road equals safer roads plus more lives saved.”
From 2015 to 2019, 27 of the 46 people killed in crashes on Louisiana highways during the Labor Day holiday were in an alcohol-related crash, Freeman said. In 2019, six of the eight people who died in a Labor Day crash in Louisiana were in an alcohol-related crash, according to data from the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety at LSU.
Nationally, about 45 percent of Labor Day fatalities in 2019 involved a driver who had been drinking, compared to 75 percent In Louisiana.
During the 2019 Labor Day holiday in Louisiana, 81 people were injured in 56 crashes that involved a driver who had been drinking. Since 2015, 416 people in Louisiana have been injured in alcohol-related crashes during the Labor Day holiday.
In a statement, the French Settlement Police Department said it investigated a fatal crash as recently as 2019.
“Not only did a local family lose a cherished family member, but another resident is currently in prison for his ill-fated decision to drink and drive,” the department said.
