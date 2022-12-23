The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with several other local law enforcement agencies, will increase patrols in Livingston Parish through New Year’s Day.
This is all part of the "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
"This is in an effort to protect our citizens from those who choose to drink and drive," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. "We’d also like to remind our motorists to be aware of bicyclists on the roadways – especially at night."
Grant monies, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for the officers involved.
Motorists are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana traffic regulations. Law requires drivers to share the roadway with bicyclists.
