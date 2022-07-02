The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with several other local law enforcement agencies, will increase its patrols and checkpoints over the Fourth of July weekend, Sheriff Jason Ard has announced.
Part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, the extra patrols and checkpoints are in an effort to protect citizens from those who choose to drink and drive, Ard said in a statement.
The campaign runs through July 5. Specifics will not be released in advance.
Grant monies, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for the officers involved.
Motorists are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana traffic regulations.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission recently released its own statement warning people against drinking and driving.
"Let someone else drive, or risk losing some freedoms this weekend," LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.
Extra officers will be patrolling the roads specifically to detect and stop impaired drivers, Freeman said.
Freeman cited statistics from the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety at LSU that said 100 people were injured and six were killed in alcohol-related crashes during last year’s Independence Day holiday.
“Six people died during one holiday period last year because people thought it was OK to drive after they had been drinking,” Freeman said. “One of the biggest travel threats to families is an impaired driver, so we are taking impaired drivers off the highway to ensure safety for travelers this holiday.”
