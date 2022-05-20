A shooting incident at Hammond High’s graduation on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus has prompted extra safety precautions for the slate of graduations scheduled at the same site this weekend.
In a statement, Livingston Parish school leaders said that attendees are being asked to leave any bags, purses, etc., inside their vehicles if they plan to attend any of the district’s four graduations to be held inside the University Center in Hammond.
“The only items to be brought into the University Center should be phones and cameras,” the statement said.
School leaders went on to say that there will be extra security at each entrance “to facilitate the screening process.”
“Please ensure all friends and family who plan to attend are aware of these procedures,” the district said.
The new safety measures were put in place by University Police Chief Michael Beckner, who released his own statement announcing the changes.
There are four Livingston Parish schools holding graduations inside the University Center this weekend: Live Oak High (Friday), Albany High (Saturday), Walker High (Saturday), and Denham Springs High (Sunday).
The additional safety measures come after four people were injured during and after a shooting outside the University Center following Hammond High’s graduation Thursday night.
At least 10 shots were fired, injuring three people. A fourth person was injured running from the gunfire.
A 20-year-old man, Trent Thomas, was arrested and booked on three attempted second degree murder charges, according to Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron. Thomas also faces charges of obstruction of justice, aggravated damage to property, and possession of a firearm on a gun-free campus.
In a press conference Friday morning, Bergeron said the shooting stemmed from a possible gang-affiliated altercation between Thomas and a group of people, specifically one unidentified juvenile, a former Hammond High student.
More arrests could follow, Bergeron said.
In his own statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his office is working with school officials and neighboring law enforcement to increase safety. Ard also said that extra LPSO deputies will be sent to the University Center for "all remaining high school ceremonies."
