Fall 2021 elections are being pushed back as the state continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Ardoin said he spoke with Gov. John Bel Edwards and asked the governor to push back the Oct. 9 election to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11.
Ardoin said a “number of local election officials and civic groups” had expressed support for rescheduling the fall elections as widespread power outages continue to affect the state, particularly southeast Louisiana.
Ardoin cited many issues moving forward with the elections as scheduled, pointing to questions about nursing home operations, postal service, power outages, polling location damages, and election commissioners and staff members being displaced.
On Wednesday, Ardoin thanked Edwards for agreeing to push back the upcoming elections in light of the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ida.
As of 3 p.m., Edwards had yet to publicly comment on the rescheduling.
“I am thankful that the Governor has recognized the importance of our recommendation to move the October 9 election to November 13 and the November 13 election to December 11,” Ardoin said in a statement.
“This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible.”
Further announcements, including an emergency certification and election-related deadlines, are forthcoming, Ardoin said.
