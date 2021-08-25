DENHAM SPRINGS -- After a one-year hiatus, Fall Fest is back.
The Denham Springs Merchants Association is moving forward with plans for one of its biggest shopping days of the year, with organizers announcing the return of the popular Fall Fest.
This year, Fall Fest will be held from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
For now.
Al Bye, president of the Merchants Association, said plans are subject to change if the governor announces any new COVID-19 restrictions over the next month. Currently, Gov. John Bel Edwards has only instated an indoor mask mandate, which is in effect until Sept. 1.
Bye said he has spoken with Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and that both agree “we’re not going to do anything that reflects bad on the city.” But Bye said Fall Fest organizers had to get started on preparations if they hoped to have the festival in the first weekend of October.
“We have the green light unless conditions change,” Bye said. “We’re going to do whatever the governor mandates, and right now, we’re being allowed to move forward. So we’re moving forward as if we’re having it.”
Fall Fest is one of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village each year, along with Spring Fest in the first weekend of April. Each festival features more than 160 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, food, live music, and more.
In years past, as many as 10,000 people have descended on the historic downtown area for the festivals, which draws visitors from Livingston Parish and beyond for a day of shopping that provides a big boost to the local economy.
But because of restrictions implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, local leaders were forced to cancel both of the area’s annual shopping festivals in 2020. It was no different than what festival organizers from across the state went through as Louisiana became an epicenter for the deadly virus.
“Of course, we weren’t alone in this situation,” Bye said. “We expected to cancel the festival in April [2020], but we geared up and were almost certain we would have a Fall Fest. Then it got cancelled.”
The back-to-back cancellations were a “huge hit” to the business owners, according to Main Street Director Donna Jennings. Jennings described the festivals as the Antique Village’s “two big fundraisers,” noting that they help pay for advertising all year.
“Without festivals, there’s no marketing money. Without marketing money, the businesses suffer,” Jennings said. “It’s a cycle that they need.”
Along with the day of the festival, Jennings said businesses traditionally have extra people visiting their stores in the days after. She noted the day after the festival is “really busy” with people — including many new customers — coming back for bigger items.
That carries on over the next several weeks, especially after Fall Fest, which leads directly to the Christmas shopping season.
To help make up for the loss of the festivals, business leaders held multiple small-scale sidewalk sales in 2020. Those morphed into “Customer Appreciation Day,” which are days the Village’s shops hold special sales for customers and offer free food and refreshments.
This year, a Customer Appreciation Day is scheduled three weeks after Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 23. It’s something the Village plans to continue long after the end of the pandemic.
“This is something that is near and dear to our hearts,” Jennings said, “because if the customers don’t come, the doors don’t stay open.”
Jennings and Bye said they are hopeful for a successful Fall Fest given the “stricter” regulations they faced for Spring Fest last April. That event marked the biggest in Denham Springs since the start of the pandemic.
“We had to make sure everyone had hand sanitizer and other safety items on their tables,” Jennings said. “We had signs up for people to wear masks. We followed every one of the governor’s mandates. As far as we felt, it went very well.”
The governor removed nearly all restrictions in May before reimposing the mask mandate earlier this summer for everyone 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, in response to the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19.
Still, Jennings said there will be measures in place to make Fall Fest as safe as possible.
“We’re hoping just to have a normal everyday festival, but we’ll still take safety precautions,” Jennings said. “We’ll still have hand sanitizer and things like that. We’re hoping to go back to more of an open festival, but then again, we still want to protect everybody.”
Along with Fall Fest, Jennings said plans are underway for Christmas in the Village, the Antique’s Village month-long celebration of the holiday season. Like Spring Fest and Fall Fest, the yuletide celebration was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Jennings said she is still looking for sponsors for Christmas in the Village, which features events such as the Lighting of Old City Hall, the Lighting of the Christmas Tree, Chef’s Evening, and the Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade.
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net.
