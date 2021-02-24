A family managed to escape a structure fire in Springfield last weekend, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2.
Late Sunday night, firefighters from Districts 1 and 2 responded to “a well-involved structure fire” on Triche Drive in Springfield. Firefighters had to lay 1,850 feet of supply line to supply water to the scene.
Though the family was able to escape the residence “unharmed,” the fire department said “several family pets were not able to escape.”
The American Red Cross was contacted.
The fire department recently released images of the blaze, which marked the fifth structure fire it responded to in a week.
