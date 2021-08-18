Friends, family members, and colleagues of the late Cpl. Robert William McKinney, who served the citizens of Livingston Parish for a decade before his untimely passing, paid their final respects during a funeral service and procession on Saturday, Aug. 14.
McKinney, who joined the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2011, died Aug. 5 after a two-week battle with COVID-19, one of more than 220 local residents who have died from the virus.
He was 40.
In a statement on social media, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard called it an “emotional day” for his department “as we said our goodbyes to LPSO Cpl. McKinney.”
“People will not remember you for the titles by your name or your bank account balance,” Ard said. “They will remember you for how good you treated other human beings. Robert was down-to-earth, cared for his family & fellow human being. Always. This is Robert’s legacy.
“There won’t be another like McKinney. We will all miss him at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.”
The service, which was closed to the public, took place at a funeral home in Hammond, where friends and family members gathered to celebrate McKinney’s life. After the service, a convoy of police vehicles led the procession 16 miles away to a cemetery in Springfield, where McKinney was laid to rest.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released a video of the snapshots from the service and procession, which has since been uploaded to Youtube. In the video, dozens of law enforcement officers can be seen saluting the casket bearing McKinney. At one point, Ard is seen presenting an American flag to McKinney’s survivors.
The video also showed some of the convoy’s passage through Livingston Parish, including images of two young boys — Levi Russell and Samuel Sanchez — holding up thin blue line flags while saluting the convoy.
A large American flag was also placed above a highway on the route, waving overhead as vehicles passed underneath.
“This is the final call for LP416, Corporal Robert McKinney,” a dispatcher said, adding that McKinney served the citizens of Livingston Parish “with pride, honor, and integrity.”
A resident of Holden, McKinney originally joined the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on May 16, 2011, and was assigned to the Livingston Parish Detention Center as a correctional deputy. McKinney eventually worked his way into a supervisory position as a shift corporal.
In a statement announcing his corporal’s passing, Ard said McKinney’s battle with COVID-19 “impacted every member of the LPSO & those in the community who have been following his wife’s status updates on social media.”
Ard later described McKinney as someone who “loved serving & protecting the people of Livingston Parish.”
“He was proud to wear the badge,” Ard said. “His co-workers will tell you there was no other deputy that loved working for the LPSO more than Robert. He loved this community and his job.”
McKinney was also described as someone who was “easy to like” and someone you could always count on.
“If you knew him, you liked him,” Ard said. “He was easy to like. He would stop and help a stranger - no matter the weather or time of day. He would always find a way to make you laugh, even if he was in a bad mood. And, he was going to make sure you were okay before he worried about himself. You could always count on Robert.”
Ard said some of his favorite memories of McKinney are of the corporal recalling stories of his family, who the sheriff said “are part of our forever family.”
“He loved his wife and daughter more than life itself,” Ard said. “Not a day went by that he did not mention them. He was so proud.”
To honor their colleague, LPSO deputies escorted McKinney’s daughter to class on the first day of school last week. Members of McKinney’s shift, along with other deputies, greeted McKinney’s daughter with roses, hung out in the commons area, and then walked her to her first class of the day.
In his obituary, McKinney was described as “a master at cooking… [who] could cook everything to perfection.” It also detailed how important his family was to him.
“Family was everything to Robert,” his obituary says. “He loved to watch his daughter do anything, which included watching her play softball. There are just too many wonderful, fond memories with his family and friends to share.”
“He will be greatly missed by all.”
McKinney was survived by his wife, Leslie, his daughter, his parents, a brother, and many other family members and friends. In a statement after his passing, Leslie asked people to pray “for not only our family but the other families that are hurting.” She also asked people to pray for “the [doctors] and nurses as they try to fight this battle.”
“Robert always told me he was gonna be waiting on a woman!” she said in the statement. “Well now he’s waiting on 2!”
