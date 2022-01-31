Family members and local law enforcement are searching for former French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac, who went missing sometime Monday.
Tina Brignac, daughter of the former police chief, said her father was last seen Monday morning and has not been heard from since, leaving his phone and a note at his home. It is believed he left in his white 2009 GMC pickup truck, which is also missing.
The French Settlement Police Department is leading the search, with help from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
"We just need to get the word out so he comes home safe," Tina said.
Brignac's truck has a U.S. Army license plate with the following number: AR 5739.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
Brignac, 74, served as the village's police chief for more than three decades before resigning in 2018.
