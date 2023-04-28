Family Wellness and Healthcare of LA now offering aesthetic services

Family Wellness and Healthcare of LA celebrated the addition of aesthetic services with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 20.
Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce officials, ambassadors, staff, and friends were in attendance.
Alicia Restivo, DNP, FNP-C, and Hillary Hicks, FNP-C, started the clinic to offer comprehensive services for your primary care needs including treatment and management of chronic conditions. They also offer preventative care and urgent care services with same day appointments.
Their recent aesthetics addition includes facials, brow and lash treatments, cosmetic lasers and more.
Family Wellness and Healthcare of LA is located at 315 Veterans Blvd. in Denham Springs. It can be reached at (225) 667-5110 or by visiting their website at familywellnessofdenhamsprings.com.
