There’s a new farmers market in town.
The Watson Farmers Market, which began earlier this month, will take place from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20.
The new farmers market will be held in the parking lot at 33135 La. Hwy. 16, located about a half-mile north of the Amite Church Road intersection. This weekend’s market will feature around 30 vendors who will have “a little bit of everything,” said Rachel Deaton, organizer of the Watson Farmers Market.
“We’re pumped,” Deaton said. “We’re looking at 30 vendors this weekend. We’ve got produce, watermelons, crafts, snowballs, a little bit of everything. You name it, it’ll be there.”
The Watson Farmers Market becomes the third in Livingston Parish, following ones in Denham Springs and in Walker. Deaton said she was inspired to organize a new farmers market to give people in the Watson area a more convenient location.
“For those that live way north in Watson, those other markets are far,” Deaton said. “This new one is great because Watson is becoming so big and has grown so much. There’s definitely the people to support a farmers market. This is a perfect location.”
The first Watson Farmers Market held June 6 drew about 15 vendors who almost all sold out in a couple of hours because of the “great turnout,” Deaton said. The plan for now is to hold the Watson Farmers Market twice a month — the first and third Saturdays each month — through the summer, she added.
“We’ll keep it going as long as the people want it,” she said.
For more information, visit the “Watson Farmers Market” page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.