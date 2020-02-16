HOLDEN – A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Holden teenager, Louisiana State Police report.
According to State Trooper Taylor Scrantz, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a crash on U.S. Hwy. 190, east of La. Hwy. 441, in Livingston Parish shortly after 1:30 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Nathan Raymond, of Holden.
Investigators said the crash occurred as a 2002 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 190. For unknown reasons, the GMC ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
Raymond was unrestrained at the time of the crash and ejected from the vehicle. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, Scrantz said.
There were four additional passengers in the vehicle, Scrantz said, and all were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Due to the severity of the crash, the identity of the driver and restraint use by the other four passengers are unknown at this time.
