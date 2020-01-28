WALKER -- A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a Denham Springs man, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash, which occurred on La. Hwy. 447 south Interstate 12 in Walker, took the life of 32-year-old Michael Hankins, State Trooper Taylor Scrantz said in a press release.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle shortly before 4 a.m., Scrantz said. According to State Police, Hankins was traveling northbound on La. Hwy. 447 in a 2004 Honda Civic as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound.
The preliminary findings revealed Hankins crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Honda striking the Chevrolet head-on, Scrantz said.
Hankins was properly restrained at the time of the crash but sustained serious injuries. Scrantz said Hankins was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
The unidentified driver of the Chevrolet was also properly restrained, but he, too, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Scrantz said impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
