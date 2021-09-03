FEMA will cover the costs for much needed temporary housing for thousands of Louisianans who have been displaced by Hurricane Ida.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said FEMA approved his request to activate the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program, which will provide those who are displaced “with critical short term housing as they recover and rebuild their lives.”
“Because of the storm’s extensive damage, thousands of our citizens are displaced and this program will provide them with critical short term housing as they recover and rebuild their lives,” Edwards said.
“Housing was at a critical shortage before the storm and that problem has been exacerbated as a result of the widespread damage. I want to encourage everyone who needs assistance to apply immediately.”
The Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program is for eligible survivors with a damaged dwelling address within the 25 federally designated parishes hit hardest from the Category 4 storm that smacked the state Aug. 29.
Those parishes are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
People are eligible to stay in hotels in the following states: Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
TSA-eligible applicants must find and book their own hotel rooms. The list of participating hotels will be posted on DisasterAssistance.gov, under the link Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program or you can get it by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
For TTY, call 800-462-7585. For 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 800-621-3362.
