FEMA has extended the period for applicants to request public assistance grants for Hurricane Ida to Feb. 11, 2022.
The Public Assistance Program delivers FEMA grant assistance to local and state governments and their agencies, houses of worship, and certain private nonprofit applicants following a disaster declaration.
Communities, nonprofits and houses of worship interested in applying for a PA grant are instructed to contact their local or state emergency manager to begin the process and submit a Request for Public Assistance form.
Applicants are also encouraged to submit their forms through the online FEMA Grants Portal for faster processing.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
