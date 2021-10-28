Survivors of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana now have until Nov. 29 to apply for individual assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The original deadline was Oct. 28, but that has now been pushed back more than four weeks at the request of Gov. John Bel Edwards, FEMA officials said in a statement.
The extended application deadline includes the following 25 parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses, and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
To date, FEMA has approved more than 534,000 applications for individual and household assistance grants, totaling more than $878 million.
The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Central time) seven days a week.
Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. One recently opened up in Springfield. To locate a center near you, check the FEMA app or visit FEMA.gov/DRC.
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s deadline to apply for an SBA disaster loan has also been extended to Nov. 29. SBA representatives are available at disaster recovery centers, and businesses and residents can also visit www.SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s customer service center at 800-877-8339 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.
For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.