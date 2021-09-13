FEMA mobile assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ida will be available through the end of this week at two locations in Livingston Parish, officials have announced.
According to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP), the sites will run daily until 5 p.m.
The locations are:
-- Catholic Church in Albany - 30300 Catholic Hall Road
-- First United Pentecostal Church in Holden - 29661 Hwy. 441
Information that may be useful to have when you register includes the following:
-- Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred
-- Current mailing address
-- Current telephone number
-- Insurance information and description of disaster-caused damage and loss
-- Total household annual income
-- Names and birth dates of family members who live in the household
-- Name and Social Security number of co-applicant (if applicable)
-- Routing and account number for checking or savings account so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds
Survivors may also register for federal disaster assistance in the following ways:
-- Online at www.disasterassistance.gov
-- By downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet
-- By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Helpline operators are also available to answer questions about applications already submitted.
