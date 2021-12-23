FEMA representatives will be in Denham Springs next week to provide tips and advice to those rebuilding or repairing their homes following Hurricane Ida.
Mitigation advisors will be at the Denham Springs Home Depot, located at 2255 Home Depot Drive, from Dec. 27-30 during the hours of 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. daily.
This will mark the second time in a month that FEMA will have sent mitigation specialists to Denham Springs.
During the week, mitigation advisors will give tips to survivors about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage, such as high winds and water. They will also have information about selecting contractors, flood insurance, roof repair, and other related topics.
To speak to a mitigation specialist over the phone, survivors are instructed to call 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487. People can also email a specialist at FEMA-LAMit@fema.dhs.gov.
To find repairing, retrofitting, and rebuilding information, visit a mitigation web link at https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lamit, https://fema.connectsolutions.com/la-es-mit for Spanish, or https://fema.connectsolutions.com/la-vie-mit for Vietnamese.
For the latest information regarding Hurricane Ida recovery, people are urged to visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. People can also follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.