The Disaster Recovery Center in Springfield to help survivors affected by Hurricane Ida will close Thursday, Nov. 18, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The site, which has been in operation at AMVETS Post 68 since late October, will close at 6 p.m., FEMA said.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
For other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA.gov/DRC for a complete list of DRCs open in Louisiana.
