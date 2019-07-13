WALKER -- It takes a lot of patience to wait for a hurricane.

“It needs to keep coming and pass through. It really needs to move through,” said Brian Farlow, emergency operations coordinator for the City of Walker, on Saturday morning.

Farlow and his crew had just returned from taking care of a fallen tree on Pendarvis Lane, one of the few calls received at the Department of Public Works by 11:30 a.m.

“We’re done what we’re supposed to do so we can take care of what happens,” added Farlow, also the facilities manager for the city.

“You have to have the right personnel lined up to respond,” he said.

Joe McLin, Larry Williams, Ronald Collar and Ron Martin had their yellow safety vests on, ready to answer any call.

Meanwhile, the Police Department renewed its request for people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

“Essential traffic only. That’s just a request, not mandatory,” said Capt. John Sharp, police spokesman.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Saturday afternoon around 1:10 p.m. that a curfew is in effect for the parish from "Saturday's dusk until Sunday's dawn."

Farlow kept his eye on the TV in the conference room tuned to a weather report.

“I keep seeing more yellow and dark green on that map,” he said. “By 5 to 6 p.m. we will see a lot of rain.”

A call to a friend in Sorrento found out that 40-mph to 50-mph winds were there.

The city delivered sandbags to some elderly residents and single mothers who could not come to Sidney Hutchinson Park, Farlow said.

The park was closed due to the weather, but Fire Protection District 4 and District 5 still had sand and bags, he said.

The Police Department had two boats ready to handle calls or evacuations, Sharp said.

A local resident donated a 12-foot aluminum boat and Bass Pro donated a new 14-foot aluminum boat and Mercury outboard motor, he said.

“Our gratitude is to Bass Pro for their generosity and community spirit,” Sharp said of the $2,100 donation.

Laura Rice, of the Department of Public Works, and Dee Dee Ockman, purchasing agent and utility office manager, still had more than six hours to go in their 15-hour shift manning the phones.

When a call came in, Rice quickly sought information – What did the caller see? A roadside ditch? A canal ditch?

While not sure if the canal was the responsibility of Walker or Gravity Drainage District 5, the city would check it out, Rice told the caller.

Williams took the slip and said he would check the canal.

“Thank you. Be careful,” Rice said.

Farlow said a larger work crew would report at 5 p.m. for its 15-hour shift, then a smaller crew would replace it.

“I’m not making any more coffee,” Ockman said. “I don’t think I’ll have trouble going to sleep when I get home.”