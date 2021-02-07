(The Center Square) – The number of people requesting state unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, although the number of new claims fell, the Louisiana Workforce Commission said Friday.
Both numbers remain well above what state officials typically would have seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Continued claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending Jan. 30 increased to 65,649, compared with the prior week’s total of 64,916. For a pre-pandemic comparison, 16,189 continued claims were filed for the week ending Feb. 1, 2020.
New unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Jan. 30 dropped to 10,376 from the previous week’s total of 12,004. During the week ending Feb. 1, 2020, 2,058 initial claims were filed, the LWC said.
The number of new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for workers who don’t normally qualify for state benefits, such as independent contractors, also fell last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Residents made 4,050 new claims last week compared with 5,142 the week before.
For the week that ended Jan. 16, the most-recent week the federal government has reported, Louisiana workers made 121,768 continued claims for PUA, an increase of 2,880 from the prior week.
The number of state residents filing for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which is for unemployed workers who have exhausted their state benefits, also increased, according to the federal labor department. Workers filed 61,499 PEUC claims during the week that ended Jan. 16, almost 6,500 more than the week before.
Louisiana’s December unemployment rate fell by 1.3 percentage points from November to 6.9%. The unemployment rate fell in all nine of Louisiana’s metro areas, the state Workforce Commission said.
The state added 5,400 private-sector jobs month-to-month, although private sector employment was down 74,300 jobs compared with December 2019.
The state employment and unemployment numbers have not been adjusted to reflect seasonal workforce trends.
December unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine metro areas, which have not been seasonally adjusted:
• Alexandria: 5.0%, down from 6.0% in November and down from 5.4% in December 2019;
• Baton Rouge: 6.1%, down from 7.2% in November, but up from 4.5% in December 2019;
• Hammond: 8.1%, down from 9.6% in November, but up from 5.6% in December 2019;
• Houma: 5.9%, down from 6.9% in November, but up from 4.5% in December 2019;
• Lafayette: 6.2%, down from 7.3% in November, but up from 4.9% in December 2019;
• Lake Charles: 7.7%, down from 9.7% in November, but up from 4.5% in December 2019;
• Monroe: 5.7%, down from 6.9% in November, but up from 5.6% in December 2019;
• New Orleans: 8.2%, down from 10.0% in November, but up from 4.5% in December 2019;
• Shreveport: 6.6%, down from 8.0% in November, but up from 5.2% in December 2019.
In the first week of February 2021 the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has paid $95 million to the State’s unemployed and underemployed individuals. So far this year, Louisiana has paid more than $466 million to more than 206,000 individuals across all Unemployment Insurance (UI) programs.
All of the 30,000 identity verification backlog LWC reported on January 8, has now been cleared. Additional identification requirements mandated by the U.S. Department of Labor in accordance with the Continued Assistance Act, signed into law on December 27, 2020 remain in-effect. All new claimants are still required to submit identification documents.
“The Louisiana Workforce Commission continues to pay unemployment insurance in record numbers to those in need,” LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said. “We also want our fellow Louisianans to know that thousands of jobs are available and LWC is here to help you in your pursuit for employment.”
LWC’s HiRE has more than 74,000 jobs available. More than 4,000 Louisianans found jobs through LWC programs in January.
Resources for unemployment assistance
LWC strongly encourages all claimants to monitor their HiRE accounts closely (louisianaworks.net/hire) and to utilize its online resources to reduce hold times and resolve claim issues whenever possible. Claimants should be sure LWC has the correct and current email address. We also encourage claimants to answer No Caller ID calls.
Here are some tips for claimants:
· Use one email per claim: We use your email and HiRE account inbox to communicate with you. It's best to create and use your own unique email address.
· Update us as things change: Send us documents showing an address or name update that matches the information on your claim
· Upload identity verifying documents: Upload front and back of requested documents (driver’s license/state ID) to your HiRE account.
o Utilizing LA Wallet produces high quality ID verification photos and can help expedite your review process.
o Uploading a Selfie holding your driver’s license/state ID and Social Security Card helps too.
· Make sure that your banking and/or financial institution is correct in HiRE
Resources for employers and job seekers
Job-seekers can explore careers, apply for top-rated jobs and connect with local training providers using Louisiana Star Jobs, the LWC’s free career tool, at www.laworks.net/stars. Employers looking for workers should visit Louisiana’s employment homepage at www.laworks.net. Click on HiRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) and create an account allowing access to qualified job seekers.
About the Louisiana Workforce Commission
The Louisiana Workforce Commission is an agency of state government that administers programs designed to enhance workforce growth and provide family-sustaining jobs for Louisiana residents. The commission monitors employment, administers unemployment compensation and tax funds, provides training resources for employers and employees, and oversees worker compensation benefits. The agency also gathers and supplies information on the labor market and occupational sectors in Louisiana.
