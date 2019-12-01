At approximately 1:45 AM on Sun., Dec. 1st, 2019, the Denham Springs Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle crash involving a vehicle on fire on S. River Rd., just South of Government St. Upon officers' arrival, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames and despite officers' best attempts, they were unable to save the two occupants.
The 2010 Ford Fusion was found to have been traveling Southbound on River Rd. when for unknown reasons it left the roadway to the right, striking a utility pole and a tree before catching fire. The vehicle was driven by Katelyn B. Marcotte (23 years of age) and also occupied by JW Riggins (40 years of age).
During the investigation, it was determined that Marcotte was an unlicensed driver and that Riggins was wanted by Arkansas authorities as a parole violator on a weapons charge. Investigators also determined that Marcotte and Riggins did not have the vehicle owner's (a relative) permission to have taken it; a report was subsequently filed with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office to that effect.
The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office took charge of the bodies after their extrication from the vehicle by the Denham Springs Fire Department.
The crash is still under active investigation by the DSPD Traffic Division.
Police arrival was within 7 minutes of the call. Best attempts to save the couple was a loss upon arrival but still tried by Zachary P, Russel - Joyce - Sue B. Bless the families.
