A fifth person has been arrested in the beating and armed robbery of an elderly Holden man, crimes that rocked the small community and made national headlines earlier this year, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Neal Chollette, 51, was arrested Thursday for criminal conspiracy to armed robbery, according to online booking records. In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Chollette conducted surveillance prior to the incident.

Chollette was already in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on counts unrelated to the robbery, Ard said.

This marks the latest chapter in the attack and robbery of 87-year-old Lloyd Hutchinson, who was beaten, robbed at gunpoint, and tied up inside his home on Jan. 17. Authorities said an unidentified male forced his way inside Hutchinson’s home, struck him multiple times with a pistol, took cash and other valuables, and left in Hutchinson’s vehicle.

Hutchinson was taken to a local hospital after the attack but was later released and allowed to return home. Images of his injuries spread widely across social media in the days after the attack as authorities called on the public to help find the suspects.

The news spread far and wide, resulting in two arrests four days after the alleged crimes: John Bailey, 49, of Baton Rouge, and Rauman Laurent, 39, of Denham Springs.

Bailey was booked on charges of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and felon in possession of a firearm. Laurent was booked on one charge of accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

Authorities arrested two more suspects in February: Samuel Peavy, 43, and Pauline McCarthy, 35, both of Denham Springs. In a statement at the time, Ard said each was booked on a charge of principal to armed robbery as well as drug charges.