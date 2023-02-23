Alicia Allain Schneider, the wife of “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider who became his business partner after he moved to Holden, has passed away, Schneider announced via social media.
She was 53.
“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” Schneider wrote in an emotional Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.
Schneider said he would not be taking questions and requested privacy “during this time of grief.” But he also urged fans to share photos of him and his late wife “and our obvious love and adoration for each other.”
“Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did,” Schneider said to end the post, which has been shared nearly 50,000 times.
A native of Brusly, Alicia moved to Hollywood to embark on a career in show business, working as an actress, hair stylist, and producer. She has worked as a filmmaker and music producer since the 1990s.
The Schneider’s met in 2014 and began dating soon after. In 2019, John and Alicia married in a private ceremony “before God” inside their barn in Holden.
“This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love. Just a perfect day of celebrating with friends and family,” Alicia told People Magazine at the time.
“Happy is too small of a word,” John added.
Alicia was a constant presence at John Schneider Studios in recent years, becoming her husband’s professional and personal manager as he worked on films, music, and tours. She also helped him organize large-scale events, such as the annual “Bo’s Extravaganza.”
The Schneider’s collaborated on around a dozen films at the Holden-based studio. Those included the holiday film “Christmas Cars,” the “Smokey and the Bandit” tributes “Stand On It” and “Poker Run,” and most recently “To Die For.”
In addition to Schneider, Alicia was survived by her parents, her daughter, and other family members, according to her obituary.
"From Brusly to Hollywood and back, Alicia was a force that inspired others, she was kind and generous to all she met," her obituary said. "She always put herself last. She was very protective of her parents. She was mama bear that protected all her cubs. She was a fighter until the end. Alicia will be missed mighty."
Funeral services will be private.
