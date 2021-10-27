The final pass for Hurricane Ida debris pickup within the the City of Denham Springs will begin Monday, Nov. 1, the city has announced.
Debris pickup, which started in early September after Ida swept through Livingston Parish, paused earlier this month to give residents more time to bring their storm debris to the roadside. So far, debris contractors have made two complete passes through the city, and the hope is the third will be the final one, Mayor Gerard Landry said earlier this month.
The City of Denham Springs has a separate debris contract with Ceres Environmental, which has handled debris pickup in Livingston Parish following storms for several years.
According to a post on the city’s official Facebook page, the final Hurricane Ida debris removal pass will begin on Monday, Nov. 1 for residents of the City of Denham Springs residing on city streets.
The final pass is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 5.
Debris pickup in Denham Springs does not include those residents residing on state highways inside the city limits, areas that are handled by the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
In the Facebook post, city officials reminded residents to, “Keep your vegetative storm debris and construction and demolition debris separated at the curb.” They also instructed people to avoid bagging up vegetative debris and to put “all leaves, twigs, and branches in a pile at the curb.”
City officials also said they are unable to provide a schedule of the exact day that debris will be removed but urged people to have their debris at the curb by Monday morning.
Residents can call (225) 665-8121 if they feel that Ceres has not made a pickup in their neighborhood or if they have new storm debris at their roadside.
