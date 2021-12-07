The third round of pickup for Hurricane Ida debris in Livingston Parish has begun, and it will mark the final pass in the parish, according to Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.
During the State of the Parish luncheon last week, Ricks said the parish has already completed two passes of pickup and exceeded 1 million cubic yards of debris. Ricks urged people to make sure their debris is ready for contractors to take away during this last pass through the parish, which was set to begin Monday, Dec. 6.
“We’re not going to double back or go back to streets after [this last pass,]” Ricks said. “Get it out between now and Monday [Dec. 6]. Once they start, they’ll make a clean sweep on every street across the parish… to pick up that last load.”
Debris pickup has been ongoing since early September, shortly after Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana, shifted east, and moved directly through Livingston Parish. Ceres Environmental, which has assisted the parish in debris cleanup for several years, is picking up debris on every parish-owned road.
Debris pickup paused Nov. 19 after contractors completed their second pass through the parish. To date, trucks have made more than 18,000 loads to Woodside Landfill, the only debris dump-off point in the parish.
For those who live on state roads within the parish, their debris is being picked up by the Department of Transportation and Development’s (DOTD) contractor, something LOHSEP reminded residents of on Wednesday.
For those who have questions regarding debris on a state-owned road, DOTD's debris hotline is 1-800-950-2732.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has set up a debris hotline for those who believe their areas have been missed. That number is (225) 394-2734, and it is the only number that should be contacted for debris pick up on parish roads, LOHSEP said.
