Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.