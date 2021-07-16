Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full-service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study(SM), the firm announced.
The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 24 full-service investment firms based on seven factors including product offerings; problem resolution; convenience; digital experience; financial advisors; value; and trust.
The firm scored 770 in overall satisfaction, 38 points over the industry average. A deeper dive indicates that Edward Jones also scored highest in trust; convenience; and problem resolution
"We are incredibly honored to be named by investors as delivering the highest level of satisfaction, especially during a year of challenge and volatility," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service experience and deepen relationships as we live our purpose - improving the lives of our clients and colleagues and, together, benefiting our communities and society."
Edward Jones has ranked highest in investor satisfaction by J.D. Power for several years - in 2019, 2015 (tied), 2012, 2010, 2009, 2007-2005, and in a tie in 2002, when the study began.
The 2021 U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 4,392 investors who make some or all investment decisions with a financial advisor. The study was fielded from December 2020 through February 2021. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
Jennifer Barrett (AAMS) is a local Edward Jones Financial Advisor.
225-612-0413 | jennifer.barrett@edwardjones.com
Edward Jones. Member SIPC.
Edward Jones, its employees and financial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.
