Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.